Grand triple for Don Bosco boys

Mumbai: Borivali’s Don Bosco boys emerged best in the under-14, under-12 and under-10 categories on the final day of the the SASA (Schools Association For Sports And Athletics) Inter-School 7-a-side Football Tournament, played at Lions Municipal Sports Complex, Santacruz (West).
But the Bosco boys were given tough time by RBK International outfit in the under-14 final and were held goalless in the regulation time and had to wait for penalty shoot out which then won 3-1.
While RBK Int. Academy girls topped in under-14 and under-8 sections. And girls from Dr. Radhakrishnan and JBCN International took the honours in the under-12 and under-10 categories.
