Govt approves participation of Indian wrestlers for Ranking Series Zagreb Open

The Government of India has approved the participation of the Indian wrestling Men and women team consisting of 55 members in the 1st Ranking Series Zagreb Open Grand Prix (WW/GR/FS) Croatia from February 1-5 at full Cost to government.



The selection took place by the oversight committee for the Wrestling Federation of India, formed by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A total of 12 women wrestlers, 11 Greco Roman wrestlers and 13 male freestyle wrestlers are set for competition, the Sports Authority of Indian (SAI) said in a statement.



Some of the key wrestlers who have been sanctioned to participate in the Ranking Series include Tokyo Olympians Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia.

This comes after several wrestlers including those selected to represent the country in the upcoming Zagreb open were emroilled in a tussle with Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was accused of sexual harassment.

Bhushan Sharan Singh who reluctantly stepped down was replaced by an oversight committee headed by Olympic boxer Mary Kom to temporarily take over the functioning of the wrestling body.

Read Also IOC rejects appeals to ban Russian athletes, seeks pathway to let them compete at Paris Olympics

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)