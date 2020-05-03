'Got to stay motivated': Paul Pogba's advice on facing COVID-19 crisis

As the world deals with the coronavirus crisis, France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes the key is to stay motivated during such times.

The fancy midfielder has just made eight appearances for the Red Devils this season owing to an ankle injury. Before making his highly awaited comeback, the Premier League was indefinitely postponed on March 13 in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

In an exclusive 'Ask Man Utd' interview which also featured Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones, the Frenchman said: "I have a little home gym in my house."

"I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy.

"We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don't know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this (pandemic) will stop.

"And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready. For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football."

To those not having a full-fledged training facility at home, Pogba said: "My advice first of all is to stay safe, stay at home and keep practising."

"There is always a way to work, you can work with anything you have at home, you can still do sit-ups, push-ups.

"For abdominals and core work, you don't need weights and stuff like that. You just need the work."

Pogba also revealed that he is maintaining regular contact with his teammates.

"I spoke with Eric, I spoke with Andreas, I spoke with Victor, I spoke with Juan, Jesse... we all talk, we send messages and stuff like this," Pogba said.

"We keep in touch and we see everyone (on screen).

"If I had to isolate with somebody? Eric Bailly, for sure. He will make me laugh all day long!"