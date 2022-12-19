'Gooooal': Watch Argentine commentator goes berserk after Argentina win FIFA World Cup

Andres Cantor is famous for his exclamatory “GOOOOOOOOL!”s on live tv | Twitter

The entire country of Argentina went berserk after Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, and there were emotional scenes even in Qatar as Lionel Messi's team won football's most coveted prize.

The commentary box at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar also erupted even as Argentinian-American broadcast legend Andres Cantor couldn't hold back his tears after Montiel's scored the winning penalty.

Famous for his exclamatory “GOOOOOOAAL!”s, Cantor first shouted just that before tearing up as his country of birth won the World Cup for the third time in history and Messi became the first captain to lift the coveted trophy since Diego Maradona in 1986.

59-year-old Cantor, who was born in Argentina and has been covering the football World Cup since 1990, hugged his fellow commentator as well. The short clip of Cantor's expressions and gestures is going viral on social media since Sunday night.

Argentina reign supreme in Qatar

Argentina captain Lionel Messi joined an elite list of footballers on Sunday when he lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar.

Messi became the third captain after Daniel Passarella and Diego Maradona to lead Argentina to victory in the World Cup final. Messi was instrumental in the win as well, scoring twice in regulation and extra-time before the match went into penalties.

He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute to break the deadlock after Angel Di Maria earned a penalty for Argentina. It put him ahead of Kylian Mbappe on the number of goals in this edition.

Di Maria himself doubled the lead in the 36th minute before the defending champions hit back in the second half through Mbappe, who scored two goals in the space of 97 seconds to level the equation.

Messi then put Argentina ahead once again in extra-time to take his tally at the FIFA WC to 7 goals. But again, France pulled things back as Mbappe converted a penalty two minutes from the final whistle to take the game into the penalties.

Messi took the first shot for Argentina and converted, along with teammates Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel. Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni.