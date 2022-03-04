Google Doodle celebrates beginning of ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Google on Friday celebrated the beginning of the 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup by dedicating a Doodle to it.

Australia is the most successful team with six titles in their kitty followed by England with four title wins, while New Zealand has won once. In the last edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, played in 2017, England defeated India by 9 runs.

The doodle showed women cricketers in action at a stadium with animated figures wicket-keepting, batting, and fielding.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:28 PM IST