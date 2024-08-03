'Good To See Mahi After A Long Time': 2007 T20 WC Final Hero Joginder Sharma Meets Former India Skipper MS Dhoni After 12 Years; Pic Goes Viral

The hero of the 2007 T20 World Cup Final Joginder Sharma met former India skipper MS Dhoni after a long gap of 12 years in Haryana on Friday, August 2. Joginder, who is now Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana, played a crucial role in the 2007 T20 World Cup Final against Pakistan, which helped Team India clinch the maiden title of the tournament.

When Pakistan required 13 runs off six balls to win the final, MS Dhoni decided to bring Joginder Sharma into attack and Misbah ul Haq was at the crease. On the first ball, Sharma conceded a ball before he was hit for a six by Misbah, reducing the equation to 6 off 4 balls to win.

In the pressure situations, Joginder Sharma remained calm and bowled a full length delivery to Misbah-ul-Haq, who went for a scoop shot over a short-fine leg. It seemed that ball was going for a boundary but it was brilliantly caught by Sreesanth. The catch helped India win the final and clinch the T20 World Cup title.

After that dramatic T20 World Cup 2007 final against Pakistan, the unsung hero Joginder Sharma met MS Dhoni, whom he played under, after 12 long years.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Joginder shared a picture of his reunion with former India captain and wrote, "It was nice to meet @mahi7781 after a very long time. The fun of meeting you after almost 12 years was different today.”