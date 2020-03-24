Good news WWE fans! You can now watch every WrestleMania for free

After the global pandemic coronavirus has forced the whole world to stay indoors, WWE will be providing free access to fans to its network which offers variety of on-demand content including every edition of WrestleMania and other PPV events.
"Beginning today, WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content, including every WrestleMania in history, countless pay-per-view spectaculars, original documentaries and more, for a limited time," read a statement on WWE website.
"This unprecedented offering to WWE fans worldwide includes each epic installment to date of WrestleMania, plus, every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and groundbreaking originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series."
All the recent episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown will be available to stream in the free list of content including much more.
Although, the 36th edition of the 'Show of the Shows' WrestleMania, which is a two-day event, taking place on April 4 and 5 (5 and 6 in India), will be available only to WWE Network subscribers.
Before you watch The Rock layeth the smackdown, or Stone Cold's can of whoop a** beating, you need to create your WWE account and you will be good to go!
