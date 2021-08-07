Golf, Olympics | Aditi Ashok tied 3rd after inclement weather stops play

Tokyo, August 7: Intense few hours of golf were halted at the Kasumigaseki Country Club due Inclement weather.

Lightining threat meant the reserve day (August 8) could come into play for the final two Holes.

Aditi Ashok was tied third with Lydia Ko. Ashok, the World No.200, is holding her own in Round 4 of women’s individual strokeplay.

While, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko were in the mix before bad weather, Dane Emily Pedersen seemed to be in a hurry for a podium finish.

India's Aditi Ashok was in the tied 3rd spot in pursuit of the country's maiden medal in the sport.

The 23-year-old from Bengaluru was 3-under after 16 holes and shared the third position with New Zealand's Lydia Ko (5-under in 16 holes). The two were 15-under overall.

Korda was two-under in the final round at the time of suspension and was 17-under overall at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club.