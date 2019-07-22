'Golden girl' Hima Das promises more medals for India

New Delhi: Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das, who has been on a golden roll in July, has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she will continue to work hard and bring more medals for the country.

On Sunday, Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Hima and said: "India is very proud of Hima Das' phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours."

To this, Hima responded: "Thank you Narendra Modi sir for your kind wishes. I will continue to work hard and bring more medals for our country."

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and various other politicians and personalities showered praise on the 19-year-old after she won her fifth gold medal inside three weeks in Europe.

The "Dhing Express" had revealed she got a congratulatory call from Tendulkar on Sunday evening. "Today evening was like a dream come true for me, have got a call from the god of cricket and my inspiration Sachin Tendulkar sir. Thank you sir for your good wishes and inspirational words. I will leave no stone unturned for my mission."