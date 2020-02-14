Gokulam Kerala emerge queens of Indian Women's League

Gokulam Kerala were crowned champions of the Hero Indian Women's League after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC in the final here on Friday.

Gokulam Kerala raced to a 2-0 lead through early goals from Prameshwori Devi and Kamala Devi but Dangmei Grace pulled one back for Kryphsa to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Ratanbala Devi levelled the scores in the second-half to set her team on course for what would have been a phenomenal comeback. However, it was Sabitra Bhandari who struck a late winner for Gokulam.