'God's Plan': Rinku Singh Named KKR Vice-Captain For IPL 2026 During Fan Event

Rinku Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed Rinku Singh as the vice-captain of the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Rinku has spent his entire IPL career with the Knight Riders and has forced his way into the Indian side on his exploits. The left-hander led one of the teams in the KKR practice matches, and will serve as deputy to Ajinkya Rahane.

"God’s plan has a new chapter," KKR confirmed the development on social media.

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Rinku Singh was part of India's T20 World Cup 2026 winning side. The left-hander has carved himself a niche role of finishing games for Team India, one of the most difficult roles in a champion outfit. He had a difficult season with KKR last season, but is set to assume more responsibility with the departure of Andre Russell.

"On behalf of everyone in the franchise, we’re really delighted to announce that Rinku Singh will be the Vice-captain of the team. Rinku joined KKR in 2018 and has been a regular in the team ever since," said Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR, led by veteran India opener Ajinkya Rahane, will open their IPL 2026 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. Their first home match will be against 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 2, before hosting Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants for clashes on April 6 and 9, respectively.