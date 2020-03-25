G.O.A.T's think alike: Cristiano and Messi donate €1 million to fight against coronavirus

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - the two greatest of all time footballers - have donated €1 million to support efforts against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has affected 4,22,915 people including 18,915 deaths worldwide.
Messi's donation was to be split between hospital clinic, a public hospital in Barcelona, and another in Rosario, Argentina.
"Thank you Leo, for your support and commitment," the public hospital in Barcelona said in a tweet.
While the hospital did not say how much money the player donated, Catalan sports daily Mundo Deportivo said it was one million euros.
Cristiano, with his agent Jorge Mendes donated €1 million to two intensive care units in Santa Maria Hospital, Lisbon and another at San Antonio Hospital in Porto.
Meanwhile, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to help buy medical supplies for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his native Spain.
The former FC Barcelona boss gave the money to the Medical College of Barcelona to buy "medical equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia," the body said in a statement.
His donation will also be used to produce ventilators to treat patients and protective gear for health care workers in Guardiola's northeastern region of Spain.
Italy and Spain are the worst-hit countries in Europe with 6,820 and 2,991 deaths respectively.
