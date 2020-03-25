G.O.A.T's think alike: Cristiano and Messi donate €1 million to fight against coronavirus

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - the two greatest of all time footballers - have donated €1 million to support efforts against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has affected 4,22,915 people including 18,915 deaths worldwide.

Messi's donation was to be split between hospital clinic, a public hospital in Barcelona, and another in Rosario, Argentina.

"Thank you Leo, for your support and commitment," the public hospital in Barcelona said in a tweet.

While the hospital did not say how much money the player donated, Catalan sports daily Mundo Deportivo said it was one million euros.