'G.O.A.T Feat Deserved Nothing Less But Befitting Bandobast': Mumbai Police Responds To Virat Kohli's Praise After T20 WC 2024 Victory Parade

Mumbai Police and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India talismanic batter Virat Kohli expressed gratitude to Mumbai Police for assistance in smoothly facilitating the T20 World Cup 2024 victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, July 7.

Mumbaikars thronged to the streets to catch a glimpse of Indian players, who took out an open-top bus victory parade from the National Centre of Performing Arts in Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where the players were felicitated by the BCCI in front of a massive crowd.

A sea of fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the heroes' return after winning the T20 World Cup title. The 2 km parade brought Mumbai's traffic to a standstill. However, Mumbai Police effectively managed crowds and traffic and also provided security to the players.

Taking to the X handle, Virat Kohli lauded the Mumbai Police's dedication and service to ensure a smooth transition of the bus parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium.

"Deep respect and heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice for doing a phenomenal job during Team India’s Victory Parade. Your dedication and service is highly appreciated.🙏🏼 Jai Hind !"

Responding to Virat Kohli's praise, Mumbai Police came up with a creative tweet and wrote, "Your G.O.A.T feat deserved nothing less but a befitting bandobast. The VIRAT celebration yesterday was our trophy."

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too expressed his gratitude to Mumbai Police for doing all the necessary arrangements for the victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.

"Big thank you to Mumbai police. You did a fantastic job last night #realheroes" Jadeja wrote on X.

Team India had a eventful day as they returned home 3 days after being stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The Men in Blue, their families and support staff landed in Delhi and headed towards ITC Maurya Hotel, where they took a rest following flight journey before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Jan Marg.

India landed in Mumbai on Vistara flight with a call sign 'UK 1845' as a special tribute to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the legendary batting duo retired from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup triumph.