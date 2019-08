GMBA 2019: Easy for ranked players

Mumbai: The top two seeds Nirmitee Gajbhiye (MSDBA) and Riya Vinherkar (GMBA) smoothly cruised into the third round of the girls’ under-13 singles event of the Bombay Gymkhana-IndusInd Bank Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament 2019, organised by Bombay Gymkhana under the aegis of the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association and played at the Bombay Gymkhana badminton courts, here on Friday.

Nirmitee was in total command and dropped just two points before defeating Devanshi Shinde (GMBA) 30-2 in the 30-point one game contest. Riya was also in complete control against Riya Kanolkar (MSDBA) and charged to a 30-4 victory.

South-paw Evanna Tyagi (MSDBA) waged a grim battle with Akanksha Korlekar (MSDBA) and managed to record a 30-19 win.

Earlier, Anmol Dureja (MSDBA) quelled the spirited challenge from Vedan Sawant (GMBA) by snatching a tight 30-28 victory in a boys’ under-15 first round contest.

In contrast, Shubhh Agarwal (MSDBA) did not have to exert too much as he easily sailed past Omkar Shrikanth (MSDBA) winning by a 30-3 scoreline in another first round encounter.

Results

Girls (U-13): Nirmitee Gajbhiye bt Devanshi Shinde 30-2, Uditi Joshi bt Maira Devnani 30-21, Siya Dahake bt Aarohi Mejari 30-11, Benaifer Katrak bt Janvhi Shah 30-16, Neerva Negi bt Ananya Shah 30-28, Evanna Tyagi bt Akanksha Korlekar 30-19, Deepti Pillay bt Anshi Nanavati 30-15, Vedika Kulkarni bt Ananya Nanda 30-27, Taarushi Yadav bt Antonella Bria 30-29, Riya Vinherkar bt Riya Kanolkar 30-4. Under-15: Taarushi Yadav bt Antonella Bria 30-28, Shreya Chary bt Vedika Kulkarni 30-12, Ananya Nanda bt Akanksha Korlekar 30-28, 2-Kamya Ravi bt Nandika Raghav 30-16.

Boys (U-15): Akshith Kiran bt Aarav Khator 30-9, Jeet Jain bt Parth Bidaye 30-22, Shaurya Kandoi bt Jaiveer Kumar 30-11, Oskar Mathew bt Aarav Sheth 30-25, Maulik Haria bt Jay Bhagalia 30-3, Neel Narkhede bt Utkersh Sharma 30-9, Arnav Dagli bt Muhammed Topiwala 30-4, Bhavya Shah bt Tanay Mehta 30-19, Ritvik Sheth bt Mitansh Kagalwala 30-23, Shubhh Agarwal bt Omkar Shrikanth 30-3, Aryan Talwar bt Parth Jani 30-13, Shivaan Mishra bt Palash Chowdhury 30-18, Medhansh Somaiya bt Soham Kadam 30-15, Kunsh Dhawan bt Kshitij Mehta 30-8, Anmol Dureja bt Vedan Sawant 30-28, Krish Bhageria bt Mannas Manish Mehta 30-21, Harshal Daundkar bt Ahan Raheja 30-22, Shom Mehta bt Hemant Motwani 30-11, Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli bt Laukik Parulekar 30-20, Archit Bavare bt Daksh Kanoi 30-16, Lionel Monteiro bt Shashwat Kumar 30-22.