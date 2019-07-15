GMAAA Water-Polo trophy: Western Railway retain title

Mumbai: Holders Western Railway routed hosts Hindu Bath 13-1 to retain their hold on the GMAAA Water-Polo trophy, at the latter’s swimming pool at Charni Road pool. In an one-sided final, star-studded Western players dominated to such an extent that the hosts could hardly get a look-in. Western’s Shreyas Vaiya who netted five goals bagged the ‘Most Valuable Player’ Trophy. However, earlier the Hindu Bath side put up a fine show against Maharashtra Police in the semifinals. After trailing 4-5 till the last quarter, they turned the tables with two quick goals through Vaishnav Mahadik to emerge winners (6-5).

The hosts women’s team, however, brought some cheers for their supporters as they scored a thrilling 10-9 win over MGMO in shootout at to win the women’s title. After both were locked 6-6 at the regulation period, the tie was resolved via shootouts in which the Hindu Bath women prevailed 4-3. Sayali Gudhekar was presented with the “Most Valuable Player’ of the tournament award.

- FPJ Sports Desk