GMAAA: Aaryan, Bhosale rule the pool

Mumbai: Aaryan Bhosale, of Forest Club, set the pool on fire by winning five golds medals including three recording breaking ones, to take the top honours on the second day of the GMAAA senior and lower age group swimming meet, held at Tata Power Swimming Pool, Chembur, here on Sunday.

Aaryan, who clocked 02:14.72 seconds in the men’s recording-breaking 200m backstroke event on the opening day, added two more records by claiming gold in the 100m backstroke, bettering his own 2017 timing of 01:03.44 secs. by clocking 01:02. 76 secs.

In addition, he had broken 50m back stroke long standing 2011 record of Anukul Shenoy’s (00:30.10 secs) by re-writing the record with a timing of 00:29. 68 secs.

Aaryan, apart from his record-breaking spree also bagged golds in the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley events also.

Sharing the day’s honours with Aaryan were Rujuta Bhatt Khade, who added one more record to her Saturday's kitty, by winning the 50m butterfly event and in the process improved upon Kenisha Gupta’s last year’s timing by clocking 00:29.12 secs.. Others to excel were Apeksha Fernandes (IIT, Powai), Mihika Kolambekar (MLWB) and Dev Ambokar (Glenmark Aquatic Foundation).

Record-breaking events:

Men (50m backstroke): Aaryan Bhosale (Forest Club) – 00:29..68 secs. (old record- 00:30.10 secs);

100m backstroke: Aaryan Bhosale (Forest Club) – 01:02.76 secs. (old record- 01:03.44 secs.)

Women: 50m butterfly: Rujuta Bhatt Khade (Khar Gym) – 00:29.12 secs. (Old record- 00:29.44 secs.).

Results

Women (50m backstroke): Ariesa Mongia (Otters) – 00:33.15 secs. ; 200m breaststroke: Jyoti Patil (MLWB) – 02:47.61secs.; 50m butterfly: Rujuta Khade (Khar Gym)- 00:29.12 secs –NMR. ; 100m butterfly: Apeksha Fernandes (IIT, Powai) – 01:07.41 secs.; 100m freestyle: Rujuta Khade (Khar Gym)- 01:01.59 secs –NMR.; 400m freestyle: Mihika Kolambekar (MLWB) – 05:43.35 secs.; 200m IM: Apeksha Fernanes (IIT, Powai)- 02.32.28 sec.s; 1500m freestyle: Mihika Kolambekar (MLWB) – 23:05.58 secs..35 secs.

Men (50m backstroke): Aaryan Bhosale (Forest Club) – 00:29.68 secs. (NMR).; 100m backstroke: Aaryan Bhosale (Forest Club) – 02:02.76 secs. (NMR).; 200m breaststroke: Rachit Rambhia (PMHB) 03:01.48 secs.; 50m butterfly: Shawn Jaidhara (Otters)- 00:27.86 secs.; 100m butterfly: Aaryan Bhosale (Forest Club) – 01:00.80 secs.; 10m freestyle: Rudransh Mishra (MLWB)- 00:56.26 secs.; 400m freestyle: Aaron Fernandes (GAF) - 04:27.40 secs.; 1500 metres: freestyle: Dev Ambokar (GAF) – 18:16.08 secs.69 secs.; 200m IM: A Bhosale – 02:18.93 secs.