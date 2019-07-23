GMAAA: Aaryan Bhosale, Rujuta Bhatt Khade champs

Mumbai: Aaryan Bhosale (Forest Club) and Rujuta Bhatt Khade from Khar Gymkhana emerged as the best in the men's and women section on the concluding day of the of the GMAAA senior and lower age group swimming meet, held at Tata Power Swimming Pool, Chembur here on Monday.

Joining them on podium were Kabir Khubchandni and Aditi Haryan in the under-8 category in the boys and girls respectively, who won maximum number of medals in their respective sections.

Aaryan, and Rutuja with five gold medals under their belts were the best. The individual champions

Men: Aaryan Bhosale (Forest Club) – 35 pts, - five gold with three NMR.

Women: Rujuta Bhatt Khade (Khar Gym) – 21 pts - three gold - two NMR

Boys (U-8): Kabir Khubchandni (Khar Gym) –28 pts with four gold. Under-6: Abir Seth (GSC)- 26 pts with three gold and one silver. Girls (U-8): Aditi Haryan (MGMO)- 19 pts - two gold and one silver; U-6: Aarya Paste (CSMSS) - 28 pts with four gold.

Badminton tourney

The VI Shuttlecraze Inter-Club Masters Badminton tournament, will be held at the Matunga Gymkhana from July 24. For the first time teams from Thane, Raigad and Palghar alongwith teams from the Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburbs, will take part in the contest.

The tournament is being held under the aegis of Maharashtra Badminton Association and Greater Mumbai Badminton Association and hosted by Matunga Gymkhana at their air conditioned courts.

For further details Dr Arlene Ghosh- Organising Secretary on entryshuttlecraze@gmail.com or Mangirish Palekar- 9833931141 (GMBA Hon. Secretary) may be contacted.