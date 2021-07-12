'Glad to represent India in international sports circuit after long time': Mary Kom on being flag bearer in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Sports brand PUMA has signed 18 Indian athletes who will represent the country in national and international events across sporting disciplines like shooting, hockey, track and field, boxing, table tennis, discus throw and badminton.

It's a major step for the brand as it continues to push boundaries and celebrate diversity in sports. Through its brand campaign 'Only See Great', PUMA aims to explore the very idea of achieving greatness and how these athletes have strived for it during extraordinary times.

"I have been associated with PUMA for over two years now and I am proud of the fact that the brand has always been at the forefront of encouraging the spirit of sports. For any athlete, grit, passion and hard work are the key ingredients to success. My boxing journey has not been that easy, but with years of practice, hard work and determination, I achieved the improbable. I am glad to represent India in the international sports circuit after such a long time," said pugilist Mary Kom, who will be India's flagbearer in the Tokyo Olympics along with hockey captain Manpreet Singh.