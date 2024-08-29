'Gill's Technique Is Solid, But...': Virat Kohli's Deepfake Video Criticizing Young Batter Goes Viral

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill | BCCI Twitter

A deepfake video of Virat Kohli berating his fellow countryman and teammate Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media. The video surfaced on social media witnesses Kohli claiming himself to be as the one and only and underlined how Gill has a massive way to go before getting to that stage.

Gill, one of the brightest batting talents the country has seen in recent times, has been touted as the future of the Indian team. The Punjab-born cricketer had an excellent last year, especially in ODI cricket, given he finished as the highest run-getter in the format with 1584 runs in 29 matches at 63.36 with five centuries.

In the video surfaced on social media, Kohli says how Gill hasn't translated his promise to consistent performances. The 35-year-old could also be heard claiming about how no one can match his legacy and that he has set a benchmark for the upcoming generation

"When we came back from Australia, I figured out what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I have been watching Gill closely. He is talented, no doubt. But there's a big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend. Gill's technique is solid, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

"People talk about the next Virat Kohli, but let me be clear, there's only one Virat Kohli. I have faced the toughest bowlers, delivered in the most intense situations, and done it consistently for over a decade. You can't replicate that with just a few good innings. If I make the wrong decision, I sit outside and I clap all day, In Indian cricket, there's the God, and then there's me. That's the benchmark. Gill has a long way to go before reaching that level."