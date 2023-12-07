Giles Shield 2023: Devashish Ghodke Ton Helps Matunga Defeat JBCN Borivali

Devashish Ghodke's explosive innings of 183 off 122 deliveries propelled Matunga Premier School to a resounding 259-run victory over JBCN, Borivali in the Giles MSSA inter-school cricket at the United CC Cross Maiden on Thursday.

Ghodke's sensational century played a pivotal role as the Matunga team posted an impressive total of 362 for five in just 39 overs. Subsequently, they dominated with the ball, dismissing their opponents for a mere 103 runs.

Brief scores

Matunga Premier School: 362-5 (Devashis Ghodke 183, Kushal Patil 101*) bt JBCN Borivali: 103 in 19 overs) by 259 runs; Podar International (CBSE) School Powai: 195 (Jainam Sanghvi 50, Devansh Dure 3/32) bt New Horizon Scholars School, Thane: 101 (Moksh Shah 3/9) by 94 runs; OLPS Chembur: 64 (Aarav Srivastav 4-1, Mohd. Abbas Sayyed 4-8) lost to Springfield High School Khar: 68/0 by 10 wkts; RN Podar Santacruz: 38 (Samridh Kumaresh 4-9, Shlok Dubey 3-6) lost to VPMS Vidyamandir Dahisar: 42-1) by nine wkts; VK Krishna Menon BMS School: 195-7 (Hridhan Bambhaniya 106) lost to Kanchan High School, Nalasopara: 199-7 (Ujjval Singh 72*) by three wkts; IES VN Sule Guruji Eng. Med School: 291-5 (Soham Kangane 105, Shaurya Narvekar 64, Ved Tendulkar 40) bt Swami Vivekanand Intl. (ICSE) Kandivali: 55 (Donny Dias 4/0, Shlok Kadav 4/9) by 238 runs; Rose Manor International School: 11 (Moksh Nikam 5-5) lost to Anandvishwa Gurukul Thane: 12/0) by 10 wkts.