 'Gift Leke Aana': MS Dhoni's Cheeky Response To Mediaperson Reminding Him Of His Birthday At Anant-Radhika Sangeet Ceremony; VIDEO
MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni were seen attending the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni at Sangeet Ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Credits: Twitter

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni came up with a cheeky response when the media person reminded him of his upcoming birthday at billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Friday, July 5.

MS Dhoni was one of the cricketers invited to the grand sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Zaheer Khan, KL Rahul and others were also in attendance, making it a star-studded event filled with glitz and glamour.

In a video, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni were seen attending the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple posed for a picture before heading inside the venue. While posing for the picture, one of the media persons reminded him of his birthday.

"Birthday aa raha hai sir parso. (Your birthday is coming day after tomorrow" a media person said.

MS Dhoni, who was heading to attend the sangeet ceremony, turned back after hearing the remark and said, "gift leke aana (bring the gift)"

