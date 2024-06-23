Ghost of Glenn Maxwell Exorcised In Kingstown: Afghanistan Extract Sweet Revenge Over Australia In T20 WC 2024

There was Glenn Maxwell featuring in the Australian eleven but he didn't spoil their party like he did on that unforgettable Wankhede night at the ODI World Cup last November, but Afghanistan's moment in the sun came did come finally against the same opponent across the seven seas in Kingstown.

The Afghans have been threatening the big boys of world cricket for some years now and their coming off age had almost come to fruition in Mumbai when the Aussies were tottering at 91/7 before Maxwell played an absolute blinder and perhaps the greatest innings of his career to take them home with 19 balls to spare.

On a blockbuster Sunday for the war-ravaged nation, where sport is more than just leisure as it becomes an intrinsic part of national pride and a temporary balm for the pain and sorrow experienced by its citizens for decades, the Rashid Khan-led side produced their finest moment.

In the ODI World Cup encounter, Maxwell had literally stolen a game right out of their bag when it was almost done and dusted but there was no such fantasy tale to write about this time although Maxi did dazzle a bit with his topscore of 59 comprising six fours and three sixes.

If poetic justice in cricket ever wanted to have a manifestation, it would have to be the Afghans taking down the Australians in Kingstown stifling their batting.

Gulbadin Naib emerged as the star of the show with his career-defining 4/20 scalping the wickets of Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Pat Cummins.

Naib, who is also a passionate bodybuilder, considers Hollywood A-lister Arnold Schwarzenneger as one of his inspirations and his lion-hearted performance is what has landed the Afghanistan team their prized moment in World Cup history.

Sport is a great platform and a leveller when it comes to competition as it bestows glory on the meritorious without any prejudices.

For the Afghans to come from where they do and the harsh situations their country has been through over the years and decades, it is commendable that this David has eventually felled the Goliath at the greatest platform in cricket -- World Cup.