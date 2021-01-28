'Gharwale peeche pade hain...': Rishabh Pant seeks suggestions on location for new house

After playing a pivotal role in India’s recent Test series win in Australia, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is on a new mission: Finding a new home. And Pant is seeking help from his fans in his house-hunt quest.

Taking to Twitter, Pant said since his return from Australia, his family members have been urging him to buy a new house. "Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao [Ever since I came back home from Australia, my parents are telling me to get a new house. Will Gurgaon be alright? If there are any other options, please suggest]," he tweeted.