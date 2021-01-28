'Gharwale peeche pade hain...': Rishabh Pant seeks suggestions on location for new house

After playing a pivotal role in India’s recent Test series win in Australia, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is on a new mission: Finding a new home. And Pant is seeking help from his fans in his house-hunt quest.
Taking to Twitter, Pant said since his return from Australia, his family members have been urging him to buy a new house. "Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao [Ever since I came back home from Australia, my parents are telling me to get a new house. Will Gurgaon be alright? If there are any other options, please suggest]," he tweeted.
In response to Pant’s tweet, his fans flooded the micro-blogging platform with hilarious responses. His fans also gave him suggestions and urged him to shift to cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Naya Raipur, Noida, Kanpur, Muzaffarpur and so on.
Here's what netizens had to say:
On Wednesday, India's senior off-spinner R Ashwin and swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were nominated for the newly-introduced player of the month awards by the International Cricket Council.
Besides Ashwin and Pant, two other Indians -- Mohammed Siraj and T Natarajan -- are also in the fray. All of them played a stellar role in India's recent historic Test series win against Australia.
The world body said the awards will recognise the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year. Other players named for the awards for January are England captain Joe Root, star Australia batsman Steve Smith, Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan, Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk of South Africa and Nida Dar of Pakistan.
(With inputs from PTI)
