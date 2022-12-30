'Get well soon champ': Netizens pray for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant who met with a road accident near Roorkee

Rishabh Pant accident | Twitter

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to news agency ANI, his car caught fire during the unfortunate incident after which the 25-year-old player was rushed to a local hospital.

On knowing about the health condition of the cricketer, fans and fellow cricketers poured in prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery. Twitter echoed with netizens saying, "Get well soon champ, our prayers are with you."

"Thankfully he is out of danger," wrote former cricketer VVS Laxman while praying for his better health. Meanwhile, the IPL team Delhi Capitals tweeted, "Thinking about Rishabh. Get well soon, Skip."

