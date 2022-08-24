German tennis star Angelique Kerber announces pregnancy, to miss US Open

Three-time grand slam winner and former world number one Angelique Kerber announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and has withdrawn from the US Open, starting on August 29.

The German wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, "I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn't a fair competition."

Kerber, 34, last played at Wimbledon in July and the recent absence of the world number 52 has now been explained.

"For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it's for the best possible reason. I will miss all of you," she added.

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I'm grateful for the new path I'm heading to. To be honest, I'm nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me."

The baby is due in the German spring next year. Her pregnancy does not mean the end of her career, her management reiterated to dpa.

Serena Williams returned to the women's tour after the birth of her daughter in 2017. The 40-year-old is set to retire after the US Open. Kerber's fellow German player Tatjana Maria has two children and she too returned to the WTA. World number 92 Maria was semifinalist at Wimbledon this year and now heads to New York as Germany's top female, reports DPA.

Germany is also without top men's player Alexander Zverev at Flushing Meadows because of injury.

Four-times grand slam champion Kim Clijsters, who also went back to professional tennis after giving birth, wrote on Twitter: "Oooooh, congratulations Angie! Great news."

The left-handed Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016 before triumphing at Wimbledon in 2018.

