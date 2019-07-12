Gerard Pique handed tax bill

Barcelona: Barcelona's Gerard Pique will be forced to pay 2.1 million euros (2.36 million dollars) to Spain's tax authorities after his conviction for rights-image fraud was confirmed, a legal source told AFP on Wednesday.
According to a May 13 decision the country's National Court rejected Pique's appeal against the 2016 sentence which required the former Spain international to pay 1.5 million euros in tax arrears and a 600,000 euros fine. The tribunal concluded Pique had faked the handover of his rights images to his Kerad Project company to pay less tax for 2008, 2009 and 2010.
For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019