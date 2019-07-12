Gerard Pique handed tax bill

Barcelona: Barcelona's Gerard Pique will be forced to pay 2.1 million euros (2.36 million dollars) to Spain's tax authorities after his conviction for rights-image fraud was confirmed, a legal source told AFP on Wednesday.

According to a May 13 decision the country's National Court rejected Pique's appeal against the 2016 sentence which required the former Spain international to pay 1.5 million euros in tax arrears and a 600,000 euros fine. The tribunal concluded Pique had faked the handover of his rights images to his Kerad Project company to pay less tax for 2008, 2009 and 2010.