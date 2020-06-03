George Floyd murder: Lewis Hamilton pens heartfelt message on worldwide racism, says he is 'overcome' with rage

Following the events of George Floyd murder, six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that he has been filled with rage.

Hamilton penned a long message on Instagram in which the champion talked about the racism, not only in the United States, but the entire world.

"This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness, and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people," Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop. So many people seem surprised, but to us, unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it every day and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don't belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin," he added.