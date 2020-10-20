Genius or embarrassing? Here's how Lazio's Andreas Pereira was fit in squad photo

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira was loaned out this summer by Premier League side Manchester United where he fell out of favour. The 24-year-old joined Italian club Lazio on a season-long loan deal.

Lazio found the perfect way to fit Pereira in the squad picture. Football enthusiasts were quick to find Lazio's squad picture in which Pereira was photoshopped using his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team card. Embarrassing, or perhaps pure genius are the two ways how Lazio's act can be seen.

Pereira is yet to make an appearance for Lazio, who will play against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday, October 20.

And maybe that is the reason Lazio had to photoshop Pereira into the squad picture, or, the fact that the picture was taken before the midfielder's arrival.