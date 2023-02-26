Generosity best for Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million

Generosity, who made a rousing start to her career by beating Miranda by 2.5 lengths before winning the Noble Eagle Trophy on the same track should gallop away with the Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million, the feature event on the 14th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, here on Sunday.

Coming from the yard of Pesi Shroff, this property is owned by K N Dhunjibhoy and Z K Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Vispi R Patel has been in good nick during the track work, and should catch the judges eye well ahead of Portofino Bay and Elpenor whose presence in this race should make it interesting.

Ciana making the debut appeals the most for the Intervalve Poonawalla Ltd Trophy, the other main event of the day. Madras Cheque and Dream Seller should be the other followers (1)

First race: 4.00pm

Selections

1. The Mystical Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Remy Red (4), 2. Sky Hawk (3), 3. Excellent Gold (1)

2. The Astonish Trophy (2400m): 1. Murwara Princess (3), 2. Zarak (4), 3. Alpine Star (5)

3. The Florrie & Freddy Sopher Gold Trophy (1000m): 1. Rodrigo (4), 2. Soup And Sandwich (3), 3. Birkin Blower (1)

4. The Intervalve Poonawalla Ltd Trophy (1200m): 1. 1. Ciana (6), 2. Madras Cheque, 3. Dream Seller (1)

5. The Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (Gr.1; 1400m): 1. Generosity (8), 2. Portofino Bay (10), 3. Elpenor (4)

6. The Satinello Trophy (1400m): 1. Malakhi (6), 2. Superimpose (3), 3. Scottish Scholar (16)

7. The Ruffina Trophy (1200m): 1. Sky Fall (3), 2. Beejay (4), 3. Mozelle (9)

8. The Mystical Trophy Div-1 (1200m0: 1. Jet Typhoon (1), 2. Luminosity (10), 3. Jetfire (2)

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 8

First treble: 5, 6 & 7

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Tanala: All races