Gelding Raees best for Byculla Club Trophy

Making it to the board 12 times of 31 starts, the gelding Raees, from Imtiaz A Sait's yard looks the best for the main event, Byculla Club Trophy, to be held on the 11th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, here on Thursday.

To be run over twice passing the winning post (2800m), Raees should prevail in a small field of four runners, in this feature, the last last of the day.

Raees, has shown time and again his staying prowess, hence he has done extremely well over the longer distances. After all he has the distinction of winning the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, a race over the longest distance (3200 metres) thrice in a row since he first won it in 2017.

That certainly proves beyond any doubt that he is blessed with load of stamina and the longer it goes, the better he stays. He will be ridden by CS Jodha.

He comes into this race with adequate outings to pick up on his fitness and condition. He won the Byculla Cup last year with ease and should have it easy this year as well and retain the King of Byculla Cup.

1. The Magic Touch Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Kalina (5), 2. Multibagger (2), 3. Pezula (3)

2. The Avantage Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Whispering Queen (4), 2. Cray Cray (5), 3. Nusart (2)

3. The Ferrari Plate (2000m): 1. Fleur De Lys (2), 2. Galloping Goldmibe (3). 3. Rainbow Trout (1)

4. The Magic Touch Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Golden Steal (10). 2. Dowsabel (6), 3. Red Carnation (2)

5. The Nadia Mary Homi Wadia Trophy Z(1000m): 1. El Capitan (2), 2. Finalist (6), 3. Rising Sun (3)

6. The Indian Air Force Trophy (1200m): 1. Dandi March (1). 2. En Sabah Nur (2). 3. Night Hunt (5)

7. The Avantage Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Safforn Flower (12), 2. Goldemn Eclipse (4). 3. Hi Ho Silver (9)

8. The Byculla Club Trophy (2800m): 1. Raees (2), 2. Sacred Roman (1)