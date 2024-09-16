Geeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik Launch Wrestling Champions Super League; Paris Olympics Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat Extends Support

Image: X

Wrestling is said to be a sport that embodies the valour, pride and sense of community that underpins some of Indian sports' most inspiring stories. Keeping that vision in mind, wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Geeta Phogat on Monday announced the formation of the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL).

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat has also extended his support to WCSL and will be a part of the league. Geeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik made the announcement on social media account X (formerly twitter)

The reason behind the formation of Wrestling Champions Super League

As per the post through WCSL is aimed at enhancing the skills and strength of Indian wrestlers by allowing them to take on the best wrestlers across the globe.

“The WCSL, a world class international league, will skill & strengthen our wrestlers to dominate the sport globally by taking on the world’s best in a hyper competitive, expertly supervised environment with best-in-class support systems in place,” Sakshi said on X.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has also shown interest in joining the journey alongwith these two wrestlers. Sakshi Malik in her post said, "This league is a very commendable initiative that will be very beneficial for Indian wrestling, so I want to be a part of it and fully support it." We are looking forward to working closely with this shining star of Indian wrestling.