Geet Sethi overcomes spirited Atit Shah

Mumbai: Geet Sethi staved off the determined and spirited fight from Kerala’s Atit Shah to snatch a tight 3-2 victory in the Group-I league match of the MIG Cricket Club organised third Master’s National Snooker Championship, at the MIG Club billiards hall here on Monday.

Sethi had just one decent run of 46 in the second frame en route to clinching a 64-36, 87-01, 36-46, 43-75 and 66-29 win. This was the second win for Sethi in the three-player group. He had defeated Delhi’s Sharad Kumar 3-0 (68-44, 75-34 and 68-10) earlier.

Defending champion Alok Kumar (PSPB) maintained his fine winning streak as he tamed Satyen Chhabria (PSPB) 3-0 in a Group-A tie. The Punjab-based Kumar opened up with a break of 68 in the first frame which set the tone for his facile 99-10, 65-01 and 62-16 victory.

Sethi produced a timely break of 30 to win the first frame and later had of efforts of 23 and 46 to pocket the second frame and open up a 2-0 lead.

But, Shah not prepared to give up without a fight did well to cash in on the chances and with clever safety tactics he managed to grab the next two frames to draw level.

In the decider, Sethi was cool and composed and grabbed every opportunity to accumulate the points. On the other hand, Shah was a bit unfortunate as he gave away quite a few negative points, which enabled the Ahmedabad-based Sethi to win the frame and wrap up the match in his favour.