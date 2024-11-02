'G***dh Phat Jayegi Iski': Ishan Kishan's Chirpy Act Helps Manav Suthar Dismiss Marcus Harris During India A vs Australia A Match; Video

Image: X

India A is currently facing Australia A in the first unofficial test match at McKay. Some of the Team India stars are also in action in the match with Ishan Kishan being one of them. In a video which is going viral on social media, the wicketkeeper-batsman was seen assisting left-arm spinner Manav Suthar from behind the stumps with his insights when Australia's Marcus Harris was batting in the middle.

Kishan used hindi language to help Suthar as surface was providing some assistance to him during the match. In the video Kishan can be heard saying " Some Serious Turn' in English before switching to hindi language. Kishan was being adamant that the straighter delivery would trouble the Aussie batter he said, " Daal de baat maan Gaand fat jayegi iski bolega sidha bhi aa raha hai idhar" (bowl straight he will get scared. He will say the ball is coming straight as well'

The move eventually paid off as Suthar dismissed Harris for 36 runs with Kishan taking a sharp catch behind the stumps. The Aussie left-hander went on the front foot to defend the ball but only managed to edge it while Kishan made no mistake while taking the catch behind the stumps.

This series is an opportunity for Ishan kishan to get himself back in contention for a place in Team India. Not only has Ishan Kishan lost his spot in the Indian senior team but also lost the BCCI central contract. Kishan was last part of the India squad during the tour of South Africa in 2023.

India A closing in on victory

Australia reached 139 for three at stumps, needing another 86 runs for victory as the Indian bowlers could not get enough wickets to put pressure on the Australians in their second essay.

Skipper Nathan McSweeney and Beau Webster remained unbeaten on 47 and 19, respectively, at the close of play.

McSweeney, stitched an unbroken partnership of 54 runs for the fourth wicket along with Webster after Australia A were 85/3. India A were all out for 312 in their second innings with Ishan Kishan scoring only 32 runs. In the first innings, Kishan could only score 4 runs as India were bowled out for 107 runs.