Gay Cavaliers, Mumbai Police Gymkhana in semifinals in women’s T20 cricket

Mumbai: Gay Cavaliers and Mumbai Police Gymkhana booked their respective place in the last four (Group B), 2nd Ajit Ghosh Memorial women’s T20 cricket tournament organised by Sporting Union and Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation, here on Thursday.

Gay Cavaliers defeated Dahisar Sports Club by 73 runs. Electing to bat the Cavaliers scored 135 for the loss of three of their top batters in 20 overs with opener Janhavi Kate contributing an unbeaten 56 in 48 balls. Dahisar never got going and lost wickets regularly after an opening stand of 28 runs.

Unbeaten knock of 67 by Prajakta Shirwadkar saw Police team amassed 153 for one in their stipulated quota of 20 overs. Darshana Pawar who also remained not out on 37 was the other main contributor for the Police Gymkhana. Later, John Bright were restricted to 95 for six in reply.

In a thrilling encounter in the other group, Payyade SC squeaked past hosts Sporting Union by one run. The winners scored 94-4 in a match restricted to 12 overs aside. Nilofer Nayak hammered an unbeaten 42 with (R) six fours. In reply, the hosts scored 93 for seven. Srushti Nayak and Kajal Shisodia kept Sporting Union in

the hunt scoring 20 each. But Nilofer claimed two wickets and effected a run out to dash their hopes. A couple of more run-outs also hit the hosts.

Both the teams have a win each under their belt with Payyade to play Kamath Memorial on the morrow. The latter needs a win to be in contention as they are winless in the group which has three teams.

Brief scores

Gay Cavaliers 135-3 in 20 overs (Janhavi Kate 56, Zeal D’Mello 25, Manasi Patil 19 n.o) bt Dahisar Sports Club 62 all out in 19.2 overs (Sneha Raorane 15, Evie Gom 2-12) PoM:

Janhavi Kate.

Payyade SC 94-4 in 12 overs (Nilofer Nayak 42 n.o) bt Sporting Union 93-7 in 12 overs (Srushti Naik 20, Kajal Shisodia 20, Nilofer Nayak 2-20) PoM: Nilofer Nayak.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana 153-1 in 20 overs (P Shirwadkar 67 n.o, M Gawande 26, Darshana Pawar 37 n.o) bt John Bright CC 95-6 in 20 overs (D Pawar 43, Dipali Chavan 2-16) PoM: D Pawar.