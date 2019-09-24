Gautam Thakkar tourney revokes good response

Mumbai: This year's edition of the prestigious Gautam Thakkar Memorial Sub-Junior Badminton Championship, has evoked good with over 200 participants making it to the contest in the event supported by Shyam Bhatia Cricket for Care foundation and promoted by Badminton Gurukul, the tournament will be hosted by Bombay Gymkhana from September 26.

When asked about the association with this prestigious event, Shyam Bhatia, Founder, Cricket for Care said, “The objective of sponsoring this event is to inculcate essential life skills in the children of today by making sports a way of life”.

Ayaz Bilawala, Badminton Secretary, Bombay Gymkhana said, “ Bombay Gymkhana is proud to host the Gautam Thakkar Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament, it is an amazing sight to see our young champions in action and an opportunity for us to guide them towards future success”.

Commenting on the tournament which will culminate on September 29, Supriya Devgun, Founder & Managing Director, Badminton Gurukul said, "Badminton Gurukul by promoting this event, aims to establish a strong grassroots development program in the city of Mumbai”.