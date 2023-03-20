 Gautam Gambhir hits back at KL Rahul's critics: 'Ex-cricketers need masala to remain active'
KL Rahul scored 38 runs in two Tests before getting dropped and replaced by Shubman Gill for the final two games.

Updated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
KL Rahul is captaining India in the Bangladesh Test series in Rohit Sharma's absence

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has hit back at the critics and detractors of KL Rahul who have been asking for the team management to drop the out-of-form opening batter after a string of low scores in the Border-Gavaskar series.

But the wicketkeeper-batter made a strong comeback in the ODI side, scoring a match-winning 75 not out in India's 5-wicket triumph in the first match of the series against Australia in Mumbai last week.

"Sometimes, ex-cricketers need some masala to remain active. So that's why you criticise people," said Gambhir, who mentors the Rahul-led Lucknow Supergiants team in the IPL.

LSG not worried about Rahul's form

Talking about Rahul's form ahead of the IPL 2023, Gambhir said the team management is not worried about it as their captain is a proven performer in the cash-rich league.

"... You are talking about a player who has already slammed 4-5 centuries. Even last season he scored a century against Mumbai Indians.

"International cricket and IPL are different from each other. If you don't perform in international cricket despite scoring 1000 runs in IPL, you will still have to deal with criticism. And that's international cricket for you," Gambhir said.

"After all, only 15 players get a chance to play for India. In IPL, more than 150 players get selected. Thus, you should not compare these two," he added.

