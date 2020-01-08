Gautam Gambhir backs KL Rahul to open for India, says India need to look beyond Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul staked his claim as an opener for the Indian squad with another stable inning against Sri Lanka at Indore. His 32-ball 45 ensured that India reaches the moderate target of 143 with ease.

Former India opener, Gautam Gambhir, seemed to be mighty impressed by the 27-year-old’s gameplay and termed him as better suited to open for India with Rohit Sharma rather than Shikhar Dhawan.

After the post-match presentation, Gambhir was all praise of Rahul. Speaking on Star Sports, he said, “KL Rahul is in unbelievable form. It amazes me every time I see Rahul bat that why he didn’t play the same way in Test cricket. It’s not about only white-ball cricket; it is about Test cricket too. He just got into a shell too much. With the kind of quality he possesses, he is someone who can get you a 50-ball 100 in Test cricket as well. The kind of shots he has is superb.”

Rahul was made opener for India in Tests, but a string of bad scores resulted in him losing his place to Rohit Sharma, who in turn grabbed the opportunity with both hands and played some of his finest innings in red-ball cricket. Losing his place in the Test squad didn’t discourage him as he continued playing well in limited-overs.

While KL Rahul is in red-hot form for the Men in Blues, Shikhar Dhawan on the other end has not been lucky. While going through a string of bad performances, Dhawan got injured and had to miss out the West Indies series which was his chance to shine. Reacting on his current form, Gambhir said that it has to be Rahul who needs to open.

Gambhir added, “You can’t compare IPL to international cricket. When you’re playing for Delhi Capitals, you know there’s no one waiting for the opportunity, but when you’re playing for the country and you know there’s someone who’s actually can replace you, there’ll always be pressure. And today it was shown who’s in better form. KL Rahul is in a different.”

He also added that Dhawan has done a lot in one-day cricket, but not in T20s and KL Rahul has had a bigger impact in the shortest format. He said, “In one-day cricket, not in T20 cricket. He has not done a lot in T20 cricket if you see the entire stat. I am not a big believer in number and stats he has not had that impact, the kind of impact that people like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul has had on T20 format. So probably, India needs to look beyond Shikhar Dhawan.”

He also pointed out that ever since KL Rahul was dropped from the Test squad, his performances have been improving in domestic cricket. Rahul played the entire domestic season. He played Syed Mushtaq Ali, he played Vijay Hazare. Though he was playing well in white-ball cricket he still went there and continued playing, getting runs for his side. Well, the results are there for everyone to see,” he said.

Still, he remained confident that Dhawan can bounce back despite a bad run in form. Shikhar Dhawan looked rusty but it’s a good thing that he got some runs under his belt. It will help him when walks out to bat in the next game. Had he got out early, the pressure would have been more,” he added.