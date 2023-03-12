Gary Lineker suspended: A timeline of how the popular BBC presenter lost his job

Former England football captain Gary Lineker, the BBC's highest-paid presenter, was suspended from presenting the flagship programme Match of the Day (MOTD) on Saturday after criticising the UK government's migration policy on social media.

Lineker retweeted a video of interior minister Suella Braverman discussing the policy, which seeks to prevent migrants arriving by boat across the Channel from claiming asylum and to deport them either to their home countries or to 'safe third countries'.

Here's a timeline of the events which led to Lineker's suspension.

March 7: Lineker described the migration policy as "immeasurably cruel" and compared the government's language to that used in Nazi Germany.

Lineker in his tweet said, "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Nazi-era Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?"

Political backlash over Lineker's comments

Gary Lineker's comments were criticised by a spokeswoman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said they were "not acceptable".

BBC asks Lineker to step back from MOTD

March 10: Lineker was asked to “step back” from hosting BBC’s flagship football weekend show, Match of the Day — a show he has hosted for 20 years.

The BBC said the 62-year-old’s comments were a breach of its impartiality guidelines.

Lineker gets support from UK footballing fraternity

The BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming on March 11 as the network scrambled to stem an escalating crisis over its suspension of Lineker.

Presenters, analysts and English Premier League players rallied in support of Lineker by boycotting the airwaves on Saturday, as Britain’s national broadcaster was accused of political bias and suppressing free speech, and received praise from Conservative politicians.

There will not be any post-match player interviews, either. The Professional Footballers’ Association said some players wanted to boycott the show, and as a result “players involved in today’s games will not be asked to participate in interviews with ‘Match of The Day.’”

The union said it was a “common sense solution” to avoid players facing sanctions for breaching their broadcast commitments.

The BBC said it was "sorry for these changes which we recognize will be disappointing for BBC sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

PM Rishi Sunak reacts on Lineker's suspension

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak even weighed in, urging Lineker and the BBC to settle their disagreement.

“Gary Lineker was a great footballer and is a talented presenter. I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government," he said.

Who is Gary Lineker?

Lineker, 62, was a household name in Britain even before he became chief “Match of the Day” presenter in 1999.

One of English soccer's most lauded players, he was the leading scorer at the 1986 World Cup and finished his international career with 48 goals in 80 matches for England.

Lineker was BBC's highest-paid anchor

After retiring from a career that included stints with Barcelona, Tottenham, Everton and Leicester, Lineker has become one of the U.K.’s most influential media figures and the BBC's best-paid star, earning 1.35 million pounds ($1.6 million) last year.