Gareth Bale post-retirement venture bears no surprises after Welshman announces Golf debut

Weeks after retiring from professional football, Gareth Bale has announced that he will be making his professional Golf debut by competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in Carlifonia which boasts a hefty prize fund of $9million.

The event will see around 156 professionals and 156 amateurs competing in the February 2-5 event which will also see US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and other prominet golfers like Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald.

Bale who is know for being a regular golfer would compete recreationally which became a talking point during his trophy laden years at Real Madrid. The Welshman was often criticised by the Spanish Media and Real Madrid fans for spending too much time on the Golf course.

In 2020, the Champions League winner created a storm by celebrating Wales’ Euro 2020 qualification with a flag that had ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid… In that order’ written on it, referencing Bale’s love of both country and golf.

The now 33-year-old became the most expensive transfer when he left Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid in 2013 for £80 million.

