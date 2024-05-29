'Garden Mein Ghoomega Toh Pata Hai Na': Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Trolls Yashasvi Jaiswal With Rohit Sharma's Stump Mic Remark On His Instagram Post

Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

Team India flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav hilariously trolled his young teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal with a reference to Rohit Sharma's infamous stump mic remark on his latest Instagram post. The first batch of India squad landed in New York for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 2.

The players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill were part of the group that first travelled to New York from Mumbai airport. Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya joined the India squad in New York, while Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Virat Kohli will join the squad soon.

Yashasvi Jaiswal recently a couple of pictures of himself taking a stroll on the streets after landing in the city on his Instagram handle with a US flag as his caption.

However, Suryakumar Yadav decided to hilariously troll young cricketer in the comment section of his Instagram post. He wrote, "Sambhaal ke. Garden me ghoomega tho pata hai na."

For unversed, Rohit Sharma expressed his frustration towards the young players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for their relaxed attitude during the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam. Team India skipper used some swear words to instil discipline among the young players on the field.

Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make T20 World Cup

Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to play his major tournament in his cricketing career. The 22-year-old will be making his T20 World Cup debut when Team India takes on Ireland in their opening match of the campaign at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 2.

Jaiswal had a phenomenal five-match Test series against England, wherein he amassed 712 runs, including two double centuries and three fifties, at an average of 89.00 in nine innings.

Rajasthan Royals' young talented batter had a good outing as he aggregated 435 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of 155.91 in 15 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to make his mark in his first ICC tournament at the upcoming T20 World Cup.