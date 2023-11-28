Ganderbal Police Invokes UAPA Against 7 Kashmir University Students For Allegedly Raising Anti-India Slogans After CWC 2023 Final

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India suffering a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final, Ganderbal Police has registered FIR against 7 students of Kashmir University for allegedly raising anti-India slogans. Ganderbal Police revealed that FIR no. 317/2023 stands registered and section 13 UAPA is imposed for inciting and abetting unlawful activities.

In addition, the police personnel has also imposed sections 505 and 506 of IPC on account of 'public mischief' and 'criminal intimidation', respectively. Ganderbal Police took to X and clarified that the topic of discussion is not about the freedom of expression or dissent, but encouraging pro-Pakistan sentiments. They also went on to clarify the sections in detail under which the 7 students have been booked.

A number of opinions and comments have been made on the legal cognisance taken of the happenings surrounding anti India sloganeering and intimidation of others who did not agree with them in an university after the conclusion of World Cup cricket match.



J&K: Ganderbal Police invoking UAPA charges against 7 students of Kashmir University for allegedly raising anti-India slogans after ICC World Cup final match.



Australia stun India in front of a record crowd in Ahmedabad:

Meanwhile, Australia, led by Pat Cummins enjoyed a memorable day at the gigantic Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. The toss went their way as Cummins chose to field first and managed to restrict Team India to 240 in 50 overs, thanks to some disciplined bowling and fielding performance.

While the home side picked up three wickets inside the first 10 overs, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne steered Australia towards the modest target with a 192-run stand. Head also earned the Player of the Match award for his 137 off 120 deliveries.

It also proved to be Australia's 9th victory on the bounce.