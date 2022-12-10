'Game over for Rohit?': Netizens react after opener Ishan Kishan slams double century in 50-over format

Surjeet Yadav

Netizens called for Ishan Kishan to replace struggling Rohit Sharma in the Indian team after the left-handed batsman joined cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag in an elite list of batsmen to score a double century in the 50-over format.

The Indian opener achieved the feat in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The left-handed batsman scored his double ton in 126 balls. It was the fastest 200 in the history of ODIs with Chris Gayle scoring in 138 balls while Sehwag scoring the feat in 140 balls.

Kishan became the fourth Indian after Tendulkar, Sehwag and Rohit Sharma. He also become the ninth batsman to reach the double figure in the 50-over format.

Kishan was included in India's playing XI in place of injured skipper Rohit, who flew home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb.

Netizens took to social media to share their reaction.

Here are a few reactions

