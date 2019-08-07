Gambhir to Sania Mirza: Sports fraternity condoles untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: The Sports fraternity has come together to condole the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj, 67, passed away late on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Her sudden demise led to an outpour of emotions on the social media as various sports personalities expressed shock and grief and recalled the moments when they got to interact with her.

"I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Sushma Swaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing and helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for India," said cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

"Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of Sushma Swarajji," tweeted former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swarajji. In a political career spanning over 50 years, she touched a billion hearts with her strength, grace and compassion. Her clutter breaking approach as the External Affairs Minister will always be revered and remembered," said former Union Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.