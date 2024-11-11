'Gambhir Does Not Have Right Demeanour Nor Words', Sanjay Manjrekar Urges BCCI To Keep India Coach Away From Press Conferences

Image: X

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjerekar has asked BCCI to keep away Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir from press conferences, stating that he 'does not have the right demeanour' to speak to the media. The comment comes following his latest press conference in Mumbai before his departure to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Taking to social media he wrote, "Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for the BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media,"

Ahead of the Australia tour, Gambhir was grilled by the media with various questions ahead of the all important of Australia. Gambhir answered some tough questions with confidence and bluntness.

The coach also lashed out at former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting over his criticism of Virat Kohli while backing the star batter and captain Rohit Sharma to regain form down under.

He also defended the decision to pick Nitish Reddy over Shardul Thakur, and confirmed that if regular captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable for personal reasons, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the opening Test against Australia in Perth.

Gambhir backs KL Rahul

With Rohit likely to miss the opening test, KL Rahul is expected to open the innings given his experience over Abhimanyu Easwaran. Gambhir praised Rahul’s versatility, highlighting his ability to adapt across various batting positions, making him a dependable option.

With the second batch of players departing on Monday, Gambhir emphasised the importance of acclimatising to Australian conditions over the next 10 days to ensure they are match-ready by December 22.