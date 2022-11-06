e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGalloping Glory runs away with Free Press Journal Trophy

Galloping Glory runs away with Free Press Journal Trophy

It was the first victory for both Bhawani Singh and Galloping Glory.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture
Follow us on

Pune: Galloping Glory won the Free Press Journal Trophy, pipping Willy Wonkaa by a long neck, in the Pune Meeting, at the Poona Racecourse, on the final day here on Sunday.

Bhawani Singh guided Galloping Glory in fourth place till the home stretch, and then went past the winning post to claim the inaugural Free Press Journal trophy.

It was the first victory for both Bhawani Singh and Galloping Glory.

Meanwhile, Mojito wins the General Rajendrasinhji Million leaving behind. Kalamitsi and Vincent De Lion in the second and third places, respectively.

Results

1. The B Prakash Trophy (1200m): 1. Majestic Warrior, 2. Queen O' War, 3. Buckley

2. The Mid-Day Trophy (1200m): 1. Campaign, 2. Anoushka, 3. Lion King

3. The Free Press Journal Trophy (2000m): 1. Galloping Glory, 2. Willy Wonkaa, 3. Zacapa

4. The Fourth Estate Cup (1600m1. Count Of Savoy, 2. Pride's Angel, 3. Flying Scotsman

5. The Pune Cantonment Board Cup Div-2 (1400m1. Lord Fenicia, 2. Kirkines, 3. Liberation

6. The Pune Cantonment Board Cup Div-1 (1400m1. Kariena, 2. Inamorata, 3. Adamas

7. The General Rajendrasinhji Million (1600m): 1. Mojito, 2. Kalamitsi, 3. Vincent De Lion

8. The K Raghunath Plate Div-2 (1000m): 1. Phanta, 2. Zukor, 3. Arbitrage

9. The K Raghunath Plate Div-1 (1000m): 1. Arcana, 2. Hilma Klint, 3. Hela

Read Also
Angels Trumpet fancied for Free Press Journal Trophy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup: Will it be Ind vs Pak final? Here's semi-finals schedule, venue, timings, fan...

T20 World Cup: Will it be Ind vs Pak final? Here's semi-finals schedule, venue, timings, fan...

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: India set up semis clash with England after topping Group 2, beat Zimbabwe...

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: India set up semis clash with England after topping Group 2, beat Zimbabwe...

Ind vs Zim: Fan invades field to meet Rohit Sharma at MCG, fined Rs 6.5 Lakhs

Ind vs Zim: Fan invades field to meet Rohit Sharma at MCG, fined Rs 6.5 Lakhs

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian to smash 1,000 T20I runs in a...

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian to smash 1,000 T20I runs in a...

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli pulls off a stunning catch against Zimbabwe, watch

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli pulls off a stunning catch against Zimbabwe, watch