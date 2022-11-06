Galloping Glory runs away with Free Press Journal Trophy

Representational picture

Pune: Galloping Glory won the Free Press Journal Trophy, pipping Willy Wonkaa by a long neck, in the Pune Meeting, at the Poona Racecourse, on the final day here on Sunday.

Bhawani Singh guided Galloping Glory in fourth place till the home stretch, and then went past the winning post to claim the inaugural Free Press Journal trophy.

It was the first victory for both Bhawani Singh and Galloping Glory.

Meanwhile, Mojito wins the General Rajendrasinhji Million leaving behind. Kalamitsi and Vincent De Lion in the second and third places, respectively.

Results

1. The B Prakash Trophy (1200m): 1. Majestic Warrior, 2. Queen O' War, 3. Buckley

2. The Mid-Day Trophy (1200m): 1. Campaign, 2. Anoushka, 3. Lion King

3. The Free Press Journal Trophy (2000m): 1. Galloping Glory, 2. Willy Wonkaa, 3. Zacapa

4. The Fourth Estate Cup (1600m1. Count Of Savoy, 2. Pride's Angel, 3. Flying Scotsman

5. The Pune Cantonment Board Cup Div-2 (1400m1. Lord Fenicia, 2. Kirkines, 3. Liberation

6. The Pune Cantonment Board Cup Div-1 (1400m1. Kariena, 2. Inamorata, 3. Adamas

7. The General Rajendrasinhji Million (1600m): 1. Mojito, 2. Kalamitsi, 3. Vincent De Lion

8. The K Raghunath Plate Div-2 (1000m): 1. Phanta, 2. Zukor, 3. Arbitrage

9. The K Raghunath Plate Div-1 (1000m): 1. Arcana, 2. Hilma Klint, 3. Hela

