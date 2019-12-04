Gabriel Jesus feeds on Fernandinho's experience

Leeds: Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus admitted that teammate Fernandinho has been helping him a lot.

"I had a talk with Fernandinho. He has been helping me a lot. He has always been very important since I arrived at the club. With his experience throughout his career, he is giving me advice. The day before the game, we had a nice chat," he added.

Jesus netted twice during Manchester City's 4-1 win over Burnley FC in Premier League on Wednesday.

"He always looks after all of us, especially the young ones. As a countryman, he came to talk to me and tell me to remain calm. I was calm, more confident and I managed to score two goals, which was very important to me," Jesus said.