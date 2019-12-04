Gabriel Jesus feeds on Fernandinho's experience

Leeds: Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus admitted that teammate Fernandinho has been helping him a lot.
"I had a talk with Fernandinho. He has been helping me a lot. He has always been very important since I arrived at the club. With his experience throughout his career, he is giving me advice. The day before the game, we had a nice chat," he added.
Jesus netted twice during Manchester City's 4-1 win over Burnley FC in Premier League on Wednesday.
"He always looks after all of us, especially the young ones. As a countryman, he came to talk to me and tell me to remain calm. I was calm, more confident and I managed to score two goals, which was very important to me," Jesus said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)