G. Vivek Guides Zacharias To Dominant Win In Inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby

Jockey G. Vivek, the Bangalore-based rider, steered Zacharias to a fluent and memorable victory, clinching the inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby at the Pune racecourse on Sunday.

Joe Williams
Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
Vivek atop Zacharias winning the Pune Derby. | Image: Anand Chaini

Up against some of the finest thoroughbreds in the country, Vivek — known for his rising stature and tactical brilliance — seized the opportunity to register the first Derby win of his career.

The race unfolded at a steady tempo, with tote favourite Prokofiev setting the early pace in the 2000-metre contest. However, Zacharias bided his time before making a decisive move. Surging past Prokofiev with authority, he stormed ahead to win by over five lengths, leaving Gunsmoke trailing in second place.

“Yes, halfway through the race I felt that if I could beat Prokofiev, I would win. Once I went ahead of him, my confidence soared — the rest were just passers-by,” said an elated Vivek after the finish.

Prokofiev faded out, eventually ending a disappointing sixth in the nine-horse field. Meanwhile, champion trainer P. Shroff was back in the limelight winning his 27 Derby as a trainer. Superstar managed to secure third place, rounding off an eventful Derby.

