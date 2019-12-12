Future of Indian chess looks bright: Viswanathan Anand

Chennai: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Thursday said that the future of Indian chess "looks promising" and some players will soon break into the top 10 of the FIDE ratings. Anand, currently at the 15th spot at the FIDE rankings, picked the likes of Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujarathi as the players expected to be among the top-10 in the coming years.

"I would say Hari (P Harikrishna), Vidit (Gujrati), Surya (Sekar Ganguly), Sasi (K Sasikiran) (as the players of the future). Sooner or later somebody from India will break into top 10. Things are looking promising for India as we have a lot of talent,"

Anand told PTI here during an interaction. "Players like Praggu (R Praggnanandhaa, who recently won a tournament in London), Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani and there are more.

Things are looking good for Indian chess," he added.