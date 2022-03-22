Funatix Club becomes official fantasy partner for Hero I-League

Funatix Club announced that its Real Manager platform will become the Official Fantasy Football partner of the Hero I-League in India.

The partnership follows two recent regional deals with the Thai Football Association for the Thai League 1 and with the Football Association of Singapore for the Singapore Premier League.

These three Asian leagues join a growing number of other professional football leagues in Mexico, Switzerland, Greece, Israel, Serbia and Ukraine, which have the Real Manager fantasy platform as their official game making.

Funatix Club also has the rights for the Bundesliga, and 2. Bundesliga – two of the leading professional football leagues in Germany, whose operation is expected to kick-off at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Real Manager is a global fantasy sports platform that combines classic fantasy sports with the world of online gaming and social networks.

The game empowers fans’ experience, increases user engagement, collects quality fans’ data, and provides a comprehensive solution to common retention issues, especially with the younger audience seeking more engaging ways to consume sports.

Ohad Crystal, Chief Executive Officer of Funatix Club, said: “We are very excited to become Asia's biggest Fantasy football provider; it is hard to miss the enthusiasm and massive growth potential in the Indian football market, and we look forward to growing along with our partners in the Hero I-League in India."

Ohad also added: “We are proud to support the growth and development of the Hero I-League in India with fan engagement, data, and sponsorship opportunities. I’m sure that soon enough, the Real Manager game will be an inherent part of the local Indian football experience.”

Mr. SunandoDhar, CEO, Leagues and Development, AIFF in his statement averred: “We are delighted with the Hero I-League’s partnership with Funatix Club, the World’s most trusted fantasy partner. The tie-up will help popularize the Hero I-League among the passionate fans, and further facilitate the development of the overall eco system of Indian Football.”

The Hero I-League was launched in 2007-08, and is currently being played by 13 teams in Kolkata as the centralized venue.

Funatix Club has a global team of fantasy sports experts; the team includes developers, designers, QA administrators, content managers and other fantasy experts worldwide and mainly in its offices in Israel and Mexico. It is a startup backed by two leading Israeli venture capitals, SIBF VC and Sherpa Innoventures.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:53 PM IST