Full Video: Watch Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj's 10-Wicket Haul In 1 Inning Against Kerala

Anshul Kamboj on Friday scripted history on Day 3 of the ongoing match against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season. Kamboj picked all 10 wickets in a single innings to finish with figures of 10/49. The right-arm pacer joined an elite list of bowlers who have accomplished this feat in the tournament's history.

Kamboj had eight wickets to his name on Day 2 itself. On the third day, when Kerala resumed on 285 for 8, Kamboj finished the remaining two well quickly. Kamboj achieved the feat with wickets of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger packing. The BCCI shared the video of Haryana pacers 10-wicket haul the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Anshul Kamboj joins an elite list of bowlers

It was also Kamboj’s first-ever ten-wicket haul in first class cricket as the seamer has 57 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 24.14 in his career so far.

Kamboj become just the third player to achieve the feat in the prestigious Ranji Trophy tournament. Chatterjee achieved the feat in January, 1957 against Assam in Jorhat while Sunderam achieved the feat in 1985 against Vidarbha in Jodhpur.

Apart from above mentioned names Subhash Gupte (1954-55), Anil Kumble (1999) and Debasis Mohanty 2000-01) have also achieved the unique feat in first class cricket.

Kamboj's rise in domestic cricket

Before the Ranji season, Kamboj made headlines for his 8 wicket haul in ana inning during Duleep Trophy Match. Kamboj also finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 playing for India C with 16 wickets to his name from five innings.

He recently played for India A in the Emerging Asia Cup and picked four wickets from three matches including a player of the match performance of 3/33 against Pakistan Shaheens.

Besides domestic c and India A cricket, Kamboj also made his IPL debut this season for Mumbai Indians. He finished the season with two wickets from three matches.